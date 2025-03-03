Former WWE star sends a message after huge reunion in AEW

Two former WWE stars had their first match as a tag team in over six years on the latest episode of AEW Collision. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong were a part of The Undisputed Era in NXT, and the duo held the NXT Tag Team Title together.

Ad

On last week's AEW Collision, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly wrestled Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) in a tag team match. The Undisputed Kingdom members picked up a huge victory over the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Kyle O'Reilly reacted to reuniting with Roderick Strong in tag team action to defeat FTR.

"Having our first tag match together after over six years was a huge victory. And we also got the W," O'Reilly wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dutch Mantell slammed AEW star Kyle O'Reilly

Former RAW general manager Eric Bischoff recently criticized Kyle O'Reilly's presentation in All Elite Wrestling. On an episode of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former Zeb Colter also slammed O'Reilly's wardrobe choices and advised him to work on his presentation.

Mantell also encouraged Tony Khan to establish rules for talents' television appearances.

"First off all, Eric Bischoff says he looks like a guy mopping the floor at a convenience store. I don't believe that. I don't think he's dressed that well to even mop a floor, but guys, you're on TV. This is your marquee show; at least dress up just a little bit. You guys look like you're d**n cutting grass outside, or working on the car, or doing something, all of them. So, what is the deal that you can't dress up a little bit? And I'm gonna say. I don't know if Tony's doing this or not, but whoever is in charge of this, tell the guys, 'Don't go to the ring in your t-shirt, don't go to the ring in a pair of just blue jeans!'" Dutch Mantell said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Kyle O'Reilly holds championship gold in All Elite Wrestling this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.