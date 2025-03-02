Former WWE stars tease a massive heel turn on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:09 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's X account]

The former WWE Tag Team Champions seemingly hinted at a heel turn with their actions on AEW Collision. The stars also returned to the Saturday show after over a month.

After their win over The Death Riders in a Mid-South Street Fight in January, the former WWE stars, FTR, have not been in action on Saturday Night Collision. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, they teamed up with Daniel Garcia to take on The Undisputed Kingdom in a trios match, which they lost.

Following up on the trios match on Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were set to make their in-ring return on Collision after over a month. FTR squared off against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Kingdom in a tag team matchup.

At first, the match ended quickly when Dax Harwood pinned O'Reilly. However, Dax asked to restart the match as Kyle's foot was on the rope. Later in the bout, Cash Wheeler hit a cheap shot on Kyle and Dax also pulled his trunks in an attempt to secure a win. After FTR lost, they declined a handshake, hinting at a potential heel turn.

Moreover, FTR seems to be going back to being a heel, and only time will tell what's next for the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Edited by Neda Ali
