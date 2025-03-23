Former WWE star sends a message for Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Collision

A former WWE United States Champion sent out a message on behalf of the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley ahead of Collision. The star made his return after weeks last Wednesday on Dynamite.

After being taken out by Cope (fka Edge) a few weeks back, Claudio Castagnoli finally made his TV return last Wednesday on Dynamite along with other Death Riders members such as Marina Shafir and PAC. He was unable to make an appearance at Revolution, but showed up during the street fight between Cope and Moxley on Dynamite to assist his leader.

However, FTR took him out of the match. Nonetheless, Moxley managed to retain his World title, and the dominance of The Death Riders continues. Meanwhile, Castagnoli sent a message on behalf of the Death Riders leader.

Taking to X, Claudio Castagnoli shared a picture with Moxley and The Death Riders from Dynamite last Wednesday after they overcame The Rated "R" Superstar. Claudio wrote the following in praise of Moxley ahead of Collision Slam Dunk Saturday:

"Still the One True King."

Moreover, Claudio Castagnoli is set for his next match on Collision Slam Dunk Sunday where he is slated to defend his Trios title alongside PAC and Wheeler Yuta as they take on the team of AR Fox and Top Flight.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship at Dynasty

After he retained his AEW World Championship consecutively against Cope (fka Edge), Jon Moxley is set for his next title defense at Dynasty 2025 on April 6. Moxley will put the title on the line against Swerve Strickland. The Realest earned the opportunity by defeating Ricochet at Revolution 2025.

Moreover, many fans hope Swerve Strickland will dethrone Moxley at Dynasty. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the AEW World Champion from the pay-per-view.

