Former WWE star sends message of hope to AEW's Jungle Boy after recent title loss

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has sent an interesting message to former AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in the wake of his recent loss on Dynamite.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were defeated by The Young Bucks in the main event of the "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite this week in a wild and frantic ladder match. With the win, Matt and Nick Jackson became the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

In the wake of the match, Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to tell the former tag champion to enjoy his day, and that he hopes to see him in the ring very soon.

"Enjoy the day nino @boy_myth_legend I hope see you soon in the ring."

After failing to bring Darby Allin into the Andrade Family Office, could the former AEW Tag Team Champion be on Andrade's radar over the next few weeks? Only time will tell.

Jungle Boy was stretchered out of AEW Dynamite

As if losing his title wasn't bad enough, the post-match incident on this week's Dynamite was arguably worse for Jungle Boy.

After losing the bout and the tag titles, the young star was betrayed by longtime ally and mentor Christian Cage, who gave him a Killswitch and a brutal Conchairto in the middle of the ring. To make matters worse, the vicious attack was witnessed by the former tag champion's mother and sister, who sat in the front row.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #AEWDynamite #RoadRager I didn’t capture to much of this part but Tony Khan and Jungle Boy’s family came over to ringside as they put him on a stretcher and wheeled him away. TK looking so concerned I didn’t capture to much of this part but Tony Khan and Jungle Boy’s family came over to ringside as they put him on a stretcher and wheeled him away. TK looking so concerned 😅#aew #AEWDynamite #RoadRager https://t.co/f7YNv8LWJX

The chair shot from Cage must have done a number on the former champion as he was left bleeding and was eventually stretchered out of the arena. AEW president Tony Khan came from the backstage area to see the young star being helped out by medical officials. Khan had a concerned look on his face.

At the time of writing, it's unclear how real the damage is, and fans are unsure if the former Tag Team Champion is genuinely hurt. What does the future hold for the young star? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out more!

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far