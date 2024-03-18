Former WWE star sends a message to Tony Khan following first match in almost 2 years 

A former WWE star recently competed in his first match in almost two years. He has now sent a message to AEW President Tony Khan.

The star in question is none other than Kyle O'Reilly, who signed with AEW in 2021. He suffered a severe injury that kept him out of action from June 2022 until recently. The former Undisputed Era member made his surprising return to the company at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

This past week on Collision, O'Reilly competed in his first singles match since his showdown against Jon Moxley at the June 8, 2022, episode of Dynamite. He faced Bryan Keith and managed to earn a hard-fought victory after a stellar match.

Following the contest, the former WWE star thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity and praised Bryan Keith for "bringing the fight."

"Thanks for the opportunity, @TonyKhan and thanks to the fans in Ottawa for making a guy feel missed. Also props to @bountykeith for bringing the fight — just what I needed."

Eric Bischoff believes AEW CEO Tony Khan can learn from Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Tony Khan's infamous rants on social media. For those unaware, Khan has taken shots at the global juggernaut and its performers numerous times in the past.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that Khan could learn some things from Paul Heyman about pro wrestling, as the latter is widely considered one of the greatest minds in the business.

"Lesson to be learned, Tony Khan. Embrace being the underdog. Quit taking shots at the big dog in the neighborhood because you're never gonna beat the big dog. But if you embrace the fact that you're an underdog, people will support you because of that," he said. [From 03:12 to 03:30]

Paul Heyman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Which star will induct the 58-year-old into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024? Only time will tell.

