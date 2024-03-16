"Lesson to be learned, Tony Khan" - WWE legend sends an important message to the AEW boss about Paul Heyman

A WWE legend recently sent an important message to Tony Khan. He asked the AEW CEO to learn certain qualities from Paul Heyman. The legend in question is WWE Hall of Famer and former RAW GM Eric Bischoff.

The Wiseman was announced as the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. He is a veteran of the wrestling business and has been in the industry since the 1980s, managing and booking clients as well as handling executive roles. The former ECW boss started from the ground and propelled himself to the top of the ladder of success.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said that there is one quality Heyman possesses that would help Tony Khan become incredibly successful and guide his company to the right path.

"Lesson to be learned, Tony Khan. Embrace being the underdog. Quit taking shots at the big dog in the neighborhood becuase you're never gonna beat the big dog. But if you embrace the fact that you're an underdog, people will support you because of that," Eric said. [From 03:12 to 03:30]

The 68-year-old added that Khan made a mistake by straight away positioning himself as the biggest competitor of WWE.

Tony Khan recently announced a dream match for Bryan Danielson

The All Elite Wrestling President recently took to his official X/Twitter account to announce a dream match for Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon is booked to face Japanese Strong Style legend Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match on this week's edition of Saturday Night Collision.

Bryan Danielson and Katsuyori Shibata have never stepped inside the ring against each other before; therefore, it will be a first-time-ever match. It is safe to say that fans, along with TK himself, are beyond excited for this dream match.

