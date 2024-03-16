Tony Khan announces insane dream match for Bryan Danielson

The Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson has checked nearly every box on his bucket list throughout his time in AEW, but perhaps one of his greatest challenges – and one of the last true dream matches left for him – is now being put in his path.

One of The American Dragon's major reasons for signing with All Elite Wrestling was purportedly the opportunity to face top talent from Japan. He's managed to do that and has even appeared on pay-per-views for NJPW. However, he's never faced Japanese Strong Style legend Katsuyori Shibata in the squared circle.

That's about to change, as AEW President Tony Khan took to X today to announce the dream match. According to the All Elite Chief, Danielson will face Shibata tomorrow night on AEW Collision.

There's an interesting parallel between the two men, as Bryan Danielson was forced into early retirement back in 2016 for medical reasons. Katsuyori Shibata was likewise forced out of in-ring competition for a time due to a catastrophic diagnosis after his legendary match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2017.

Zack Sabre Jr. wants to face Bryan Danielson again

Bryan Danielson has ticked the boxes on many of his dream matches, but one of his greatest opponents doesn't seem to be finished with him yet.

The American Dragon has faced British technical wizard Zack Sabre Jr. a handful of times, but in the modern era, the two have only squared off twice – at AEW WrestleDream last October, then again at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka last month.

The two are currently tied with one win apiece, and Zack Sabre Jr. wants a rubber match. However, he claimed that it might have to be in international waters:

"Maybe international waters," said the NJPW star. "But I'd love to do it around the world. Somewhere that's not an NJPW or AEW ring. A match like this can go to every continent. I'm not sure how big wrestling is in Antarctica, but still."

Danielson is in the last year of his full-time wrestling career, so if Sabre Jr. wants that rubber match, he'd better hurry. In the meantime, The American Dragon has his work cut out for him when he faces Katsuyori Shibata tomorrow night on AEW Collision.

