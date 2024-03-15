"I’m not sure how big wrestling is in Antarctica" - 36-year-old star wants to wrestle Bryan Danielson on every continent

Bryan Danielson is one of the most accomplished and applauded wrestlers in modern times. He's had fabulous stints in WWE and some gritty, intense matches in AEW. Along the way, he has had some iconic matches in NJPW as well, and one wrestler on the NJPW roster wants to fight Danielson on every continent.

That wrestler is the popular Zack Sabre Jr., who has earlier faced Danielson in NJPW and AEW, at NJPW: The New Beginning in Osaka and AEW: Wrestledream, respectively. While Sabre Jr. won the former, Danielson defeated Sabre in the latter.

In an interview with NJPW, Sabre said that he wants to face Bryan again, possibly at an international location. When asked about where he'd want his next match with the American Dragon:

"Maybe international waters, But I'd love to do it around the world Somewhere that's not an NJPW or AEW ring, A match like this can go to every continent. I'm not sure how big wrestling is in Antarctica, but still," he said. [h/t Fightful]

Sabre Jr. has spoken, and what Danielson thinks about the challenge remains to be seen.

Bryan Danielson is no longer interested in AEW gold

Though Danielson had recently feuded with Eddie Kingston for the newly minted AEW Continental Championship, he has now revealed that having AEW gold is no longer on the top of his mind.

He is now one of the few top names in the industry who don't have gold to their name in the Jacksonville-based company. In a recent interview at SXSW, he revealed his thoughts:

"It would be easy to just take stars of the past and make them your champion or your top guy. That's the easy way. It's much harder to take somebody like MJF who hadn't been on national TV and turn him into a star who draws ratings. That was my bigger goal."[H/T @Drainbamager on Twitter]

Expand Tweet

With Bryan Danielson counting himself out of the gold race, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for him.

What do you think? Will Bryan Danielson answer Zack's challenge? Tell us in the comments.

Poll : Will Bryan Danielson answer Zack's challenge? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion