Former WWE star sends a message to Tony Khan after making debut for his company

Tony Khan seems to be delighted with the addition of a former WWE star to his stacked roster. The latter recently sent a message to the AEW President after making a debut for his company.Former WWE star Sareee recently made her debut for Ring of Honor this week. She was a part of WWE NXT a few years ago. However, she was released from the company in 2023. In her ROH debut, the Japanese star teamed up with AEW's Alex Windsor to take on Billie Starkz and Diamente. After scoring a win, Windsor expressed her interest in facing the Japanese star for her IWGP Women's Championship. Later, the match between the two stars was made official for the title.Taking to X/Twitter, Tony Khan promoted the upcoming showdown by urging the fans to witness the epic match between the Japanese star and the Iron Willed in Ring of Honor this Thursday. While resharing the post, Sareee expressed her gratitude to the AEW President and shared her excitement for the fans to witness her upcoming match.&quot;Thank you very much✨🙏 I hope many people can watch our match. 🌞🔥 #Sareee,&quot; she wrote.Check out the X post below:Sareee challenges Athena ahead of sending a message to Tony KhanSareee has been making rounds on the internet since she joined Tony Khan's Ring of Honor. Many fans have been calling her debut monumental for both ROH and AEW in the long run. Now, it appears that the Japanese star has embarked on a path to make an impact within the company.Taking to X/Twitter, the IWGP Women's Champion challenged the ROH Women's World Champion Athena for a match. While resharing a post, Sareee noted that she always wanted to face Minion Overlord in the ring.&quot;I wanted a match since the first time I met you…🔥🌞 #Sareee,&quot; she wrote.Check out her X post below:Sareee @Sareee_officialLINKI wanted a match since the first time I met you…🔥🌞 #SareeeWith that subtle yet rugged interaction, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will make this match happen down the line for the pro-wrestling fans.