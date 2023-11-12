Former WWE star sends a three-word message ahead of first match in two months at this week's AEW Collision 

This week's edition of AEW Collision will witness the in-ring return of a former WWE star who has been sidelined from action since September. The performer in question is Roderick Strong, who's set to take on Darius Martin at the Saturday night show. Ahead of their clash, Strong has issued a strong statement.

Roderick Strong has transformed into one of the funniest performers in AEW today. His skits with The Kingdom and Adam Cole have been a hit with fans. Now, however, he's gearing up for his first match since the September 13 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Samoa Joe in the Grand Slam Tournament finals.

The 40-year-old star recently took to Twitter/X to send a message ahead of his match against Darius Martin on Collision. The former WWE star suggested Martin was the first in line of many he would take down now that he's back in action. Check out his tweet below:

"He is first. #Endofheartache," tweeted Roderick Strong.

What else is in store for fans at AEW Collision?

Apart from the clash between Strong and Martin, there are plenty more matches that fans are looking forward to at this week's Collision.

The biggest of them is a six-man tag team match pitting the team of Sting, Darby Allin, and Adm Copeland against the trio of Lance Archer and The Righteous. Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo will take on Daniel Garcia after the latter laid out a challenge.

The women's division would also be in focus as Julia Hart would go to war with Willow Nightingale, with the winner gaining a shot at Kris Statlander's TBS Title. Apart from that, Nick Wayne, accompanied by Chrisitan Cage, would take on Dalton Castle, while RUSH & Dralistico would clash with The Workhorsemen.

