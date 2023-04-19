Former WWE star set to return to Tony Khan's promotion after 5 months

Following a five-month hiatus, former WWE Superstar and current ROH star Colt Cabana is set to return to action and face Samoa Joe on the April 20 edition of ROH TV.

Joe successfully defended his ROH World TV Title against Mark Briscoe at Supercard of Honor following a hard-fought match. Colt Cabana hasn't wrestled in either AEW or Ring of Honor since losing to Chris Jericho in a match for the ROH World Title on the November 2, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

ROH announced on their official Twitter handle that Samoa Joe will be defending his title against the returning Colt Cabana on the upcoming episode of Ring of Honor TV, which will be streamed live on Honor Club.

The absence of Colt Cabana from AEW programming raised concerns among fans, as he has been missing in action for a while now.

The show will also feature El Hijo Del Vikingo battling Gringo Loco while Athena will challenge for the Women's World Championship against Heather Reckless. Konosuke Takeshita will also face Lee Moriarty.

AEW star Colt Cabana addresses rumors surrounding former WWE Superstar's outburst

AEW star Colt Cabana addressed rumors that former WWE Superstar CM Punk's outburst was the reason for the stoppage of his wrestling podcast. Punk had called out Cabana during the infamous post-All Out media scrum, and there were speculations that he was the reason for Cabana not featuring in the promotion.

However, Cabana clarified on his podcast, The Art of Wrestling, that he had made the decision to stop the show and that it was not because of Punk or any restrictions imposed by the promotion.

"I didn't delay it [The Art of Wrestling] because the company that I worked for [AEW] told me not to talk about anything, or what I could or could not do," Cabana stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen how Cabana will fare against a dominant champion in former WWE star Samoa Joe.

