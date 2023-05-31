Former WWE star shares a cryptic 4-word message amid AEW absence

Former WWE and current AEW star Lance Archer recently sent a cryptic message amidst his absence from the promotion in the last few months.

Lance Archer is one of the dominant forces in AEW. However, as of late, the former WWE star has not made consistent appearances on the promotion. He made his debut in February 2020, and in his first feud since coming to the promotion, he took on Cody Rhodes with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts by his side.

However, The Murderhawk Monster has not had any notable feuds in the last few months, barely appearing on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Archer, who was with WWE from 2009-2010, recently shared a cryptic message. He did not address the situation regarding his absence but only asked what he should say.

"What SHOULD I say?" Archer tweeted.

Why former WWE Superstar Lance Archer has been absent from AEW

Former WWE star Lance Archer and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts make an interesting pair. After making their debut as a pair back in 2020, it was all positive feedback for the two. However, as of recently, they have been less active in appearing on the promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lance Archer explained that Roberts has been busy with non-AEW responsibilities. He also stated that there is a lot of competition in AEW, which is also a contributing factor to his absence.

"Well, things have gone down and things have happened. There’s a lot of guys and girls in AEW, there’s so much talent so there’s a lot of competition that goes on in AEW right now. Jake and I did make our returns, probably about two months ago. He’s just kinda here and there, and in and out, and wherever it happens," said Archer.

Fans will hope that Roberts and The Murderhawk Monster will return to AEW soon. With Collision set to premiere in a few weeks, Archer could be an attraction for the new show.

