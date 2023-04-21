Lance Archer explains AEW absence, status of WWE legend (Exclusive)

AEW star Lance Archer debuted for the promotion in 2020 and, alongside his catchy theme song, appeared with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The two have been absent from the company for quite some time, and Archer recently explained why the veteran has been missing.

Fans have been highly receptive to the pairing between Archer and Roberts but have criticized how this hasn't ever led to more for the Murderhawk Monster. Outside of their on-screen roles, Jake Roberts has been working with the AEW roster to improve their promo skills.

During his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Lance Archer seemed to explain that Roberts has been busy outside of his duties within the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Well, things have gone down and things have happened. There’s a lot of guys and girls in AEW, there’s so much talent so there’s a lot of competition that goes on in AEW right now. Jake and I did make our returns, probably about two months ago. He’s just kinda here and there, and in and out, and wherever it happens," said Archer. [From 02:31 onward]

Lance Archer continued, claiming that the higher-ups are afraid of what he could potentially do to the All Elite Wrestling roster:

"I think they’re afraid of me, ‘cause every time I come in, everybody dies. So they don’t want everybody to die, they need their talent to be alive, if the Murderhawk Monster is there, then they all have to die." [From 02:48 onward]

According to the AEW star, Jake "The Snake" Roberts helped him with a crucial aspect of his character

Roberts is best known for his cold and calculating persona, which naturally accompanies promos many online fans describe as legendary.

During his AEW run, the legend managed Lance Archer by adding a much-needed vocal aspect to The Murderhawk Monster.

Later in the same interview, Archer attributed his newly acquired promo skills to Jake "The Snake" Roberts:

"I think the one thing that has truly helped me the most [while] working with Jake [Roberts] is the ability to talk on the microphone, to voice The Murderhawk Monster. I learned my style in Japan. The strong style, The Murderhawk Monster, who he was when I step in the ring and through those ropes. But Jake was able to help me give my voice to The Murderhawk Monster." [From 02:56 onward]

With all the help from the WWE Hall of Famer, could Lance Archer finally capture gold in All Elite Wrestling this year? Fans have long since clamored for him to be elevated, and 2023 might be the year.

