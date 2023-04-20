Lance Archer says WWE legend gave voice to the 'Murderhawk Monster' (Exclusive)

AEW star Lance Archer recently opened up about how a WWE legend helped add a particular skill to his arsenal. The name in question is Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

The Murderhawk Monster was initially booked as an indomitable force on Tony Khan's roster, capable of demolishing all his opposition when required. Although his prominence has seemingly dwindled in the past few months, his recent reappearance to defeat Bryce Cannon got fans talking about him again.

Besides his in-ring acumen, Archer is also skilled on the microphone. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, he credited WWE veteran Jake Roberts for enhancing his promo ability.

"I think the one thing that has truly helped me the most [while] working with Jake [Roberts] is the ability to do this, to talk on the microphone, to voice The Murderhawk Monster. Like I said, I learned my style in Japan. The strong style, The Murderhawk Monster, who he was when I step in the ring and through those ropes. But Jake was able to help me give my voice to The Murderhawk Monster." (2:56 - 3:20)

The former WWE star also put forth a challenge for AEW World Champion MJF

Lance Archer had a short stint in WWE. Hence, he was unable to bag any titles in the promotion. However, he seems to have set his sights on the AEW World Championship this time.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Murderhawk Monster claimed that MJF was afraid to face him. While Archer conceded that The Salt of the Earth was gifted with mic skills, he made it clear that he would dominate the champion in a match.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Lance Archer.

