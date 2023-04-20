"He needs to be on the heel of my boot" - AEW star issues a bold challenge to world champion MJF (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion MJF has possibly found a new challenger for his title, who has claimed that the 27-year-old is "scared" of him.

The star in question is Lance Archer. While he was previously portrayed as an exceptionally dominant star on the AEW roster, his limited appearances in weekly programming have certainly hurt his credibility.

Despite losing momentum, Lance Archer believes MJF is afraid to face him in the ring. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Arched said the following:

"He needs to be on the heel of my boot. I want to kick his a*s just like everybody else (...) MJF, you know what, you can talk a good game, you have a silver tongue. You go in there, and you have the gift of the gab. You've proven yourself in the ring, going an hour long with Bryan Danielson. But you've never stepped in the ring with me, The Murderhawk Monster."

Archer detailed a possible reason why MJF hasn't locked horns with him yet:

"I think there is a real good reason behind that because you are scared. You are scared to death, and you should be. Because you were voted heel of the year [in Sportskeeda's Wrestling Awards 2022]. Well if I step in the ring with you, the heel of my boot is gonna be all up in your face and I will take the AEW [World] Championship." (3:35 - 4:10)

The AEW star seemed enthusiastic after his return a while back

The Murderhawk Monster's latest outing in All Elite Wrestling on March 24, 2023, had him demolishing Bryce Cannon to make a strong statement.

Given Archer's history in Tony Khan's promotion, his squash match indicated a dominant run for him in the near future. He also posted a menacing message on Twitter, further fueling speculation about his plans in the company.

"The Chains Have Been Broken. The Bell can’t be UnRung! NOW…. E V E R Y B O D Y D I E S !!!!!!!" Archer tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Lance Archer will embark on a title pursuit in the coming weeks.

