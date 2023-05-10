Former WWE star shares a four-word message amid AEW suspension

AEW star Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet in WWE) is currently on a "suspension" from AEW. This is due to a series of events between her and Jade Cargill's team. The Canadian star started her conflict with the TBS Champion right after debuting for the promotion.

Since then, Valkyrie has been a thorn in Jade's side, even leading to Cargill's legal team stepping in. It is very coincidental that both stars have similar finishers only differentiated by their names: the Jaded and the Road to Valhalla. Cargill's legal team used this to hit Valkyrie with a court order, which mentions that she would be suspended if she were to use her finisher, which Jade says is a copycat of her own move.

In her match with Cargill, Valkyrie ended up losing, and in her frustration attempted to use the Road to Valhalla on referee Aubrey Edwards. The suspension was then given due to the fact that she placed her hands on an official. Taya has now taken to Twitter with an update on how she's feeling after being suspended.

See the Tweet below.

This storyline between Cargill and the former WWE star isn't over yet, as it seems that the latter is definitely not satisfied with how their title bout went. Valkyrie will have to wait until her suspension ends, but it is a guarantee at this point that she will go back to being a thorn in the side of Cargill and her team.

Former WWE star sounds off on AEW suspension

"The more I sit at home and think about my @AEW suspension, the more annoyed, p*ssed off and livid I get. And ya, I put my hands on @RefAubrey and regret nothing. The Jade Brand is a fraud. Sooner or later her house of cards will fall. @MarkSterlingEsq stay in your lane, your next," Valkyrie wrote.

