Former WWE star shares a four-word message for Rhea Ripley following RAW

Rhea Ripley played a vital role in the main event tonight on WWE RAW. Seeing her, Brandi Rhodes had a four-worded message.

Since losing to Brock Lesnar at the Backlash Premium Live Event, The American Nightmare has been feuding with The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio will be wrestling Rhodes one-on-one at the upcoming Money In The Bank Premium Live Event.

The main event of WWE RAW featured Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn taking on Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. The Women's World Champion constantly distracted Cody Rhodes during the match.

Every time she interfered, Rhodes got distracted and thus resulting in being attacked.

Seeing this, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She wanted someone to take out Rhea Ripley.

"Somebody hit that gal," Brandi Rhodes tweeted.

A couple of weeks ago, Rhodes teased her return to Monday Night RAW when The Eradicator protected her Dom Dom from getting punched by The American Nightmare.

Despite her efforts to distract The American Nightmare, her faction suffered defeat in the end. Rhode managed to get the pinfall victory.

