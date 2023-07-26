A former WWE star returned to AEW programming on the latest edition of Collision. The talent in question is Nick Comoroto, who recently shared a picture of him attacking Miro before their match last week.

The Saturday night show saw The Redeemer come out for a match, but he got attacked by Comoroto on the entrance ramp. Once inside the squared circle, Miro quickly squashed his opponent after applying the Game Over submission move.

However, that didn't stop Nick Comoroto from bringing up his ambush on the former WWE United States Champion in his latest Twitter post. You can check out his tweet below:

"Rare Bigfoot sighting #AEW," tweeted Nick Comoroto.

Wrestling veteran believes AEW star Miro could become have WWE Champion

While speaking on a recent edition of the Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg said that Miro has the potential to be a world champion.

He further added that The Bulgarian Brute could have defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Extreme Rules 2018 when he was a fan-favorite with his 'Rusev Day' gimmick.

"Of course, he [Miro] could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ that night and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer," said Dogg.

Dogg, however, didn't rule out Miro winning the topmost title in the global juggernaut somewhere down the line.

"He [Miro] could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion because I do think the promos would have been, could have been, classic and we would have had a 'Rusev Day' every year and had a big celebration. So yeah, he definitely could have been the man. Maybe he still will be, you know what I mean?"

It will be interesting to see if Miro returns to WWE in the future and fulfills Road Dogg's prophecy about him winning the world title.

Do you want to see the former TNT Champion jump ship to the sports entertainment juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

