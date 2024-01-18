Former WWE star shares scary health update; set to undergo double surgery

A former WWE superstar has shared a concerning health update and is set to undergo a double surgery.

Keith Lee, who is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, recently took to social media to shed some light on his health and disclosed that he has to go through a double surgery. Lee was scheduled to face his former tag team partner-turned-rival, Swerve Strickland, in a singles match at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

The former WWE NXT Champion was, however, unfortunately pulled from the match by the doctors. Lee was replaced in the match by Dustin Rhodes, who he also tags with as Naturally Limitless. The latter failed to secure the win against Strickland, who beat Rhodes in a hard-fought match after targeting his leg.

The Limitless One shared a post on social media from a private account in which he revealed the medical procedures he is set to receive.

"Took roughly 19 years.... but I guess it's my turn," he writes. "Time to get fixed. Here's to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024." [H/T, Haus of Wrestling]

Fans all over the world are hoping for Keith Lee's recovery and anticipating his return to in-ring competition. Lee has already stated that he is not finished with his Swerve in Our Glory teammate and has promised to make Strickland regret his actions in their inevitable meeting.

Former WWE superstar posts a heartfelt message while sharing a personal update

A former WWE superstar and tag team champion sent a heartfelt message while sharing a personal update on social media.

Dax Harwood, one-half of the tag team known as FTR, recently took to X and shared a touching post on the subject of his 15-year-long relationship with his partner, Maria Nickopoulos.

Professing his appreciation for the latter's consistent presence and support through professional hurdles and personal difficulties, Harwood called Nickopoulos his biggest supporter and shared his admiration for her.

Harwood and his in-ring partner Cash Wheeler have been locked in a rivalry with the House of Black in AEW. FTR, who wrestled as the Revival on WWE, teamed with Daniel Garcia to take on Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black on a recent episode of Collision.

FTR and Garcia lost the bout, although they managed to route a post-match beatdown from the House of Black and laid out Brody King with a Shatter Machine to stand tall at the end of the show.

