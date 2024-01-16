AEW’s Dax Harwood posts heartfelt message while sharing personal update

Dax Harwood's career has been on an upward trajectory since he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Together with Cash Wheeler, he has achieved plenty of success in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Hence, the 39-year-old wrestler clearly has plenty to celebrate.

The FTR member recently shared a post on social media where he mentioned celebrating something unrelated to pro wrestling. On Twitter, Harwood posted a tweet celebrating 15 years of togetherness with his partner, Maria Nickopoulos.

In his post, Harwood mentioned that Maria had been his biggest supporter through anxiety, depression, and a job that kept him away from home. He further added that in the last 15 years, the couple never had a bad day:

"Celebrating 15 years ago, today. Through anxiety, depression, being broke, & a job that’s kept me away more than home, she’s always been my biggest supporter. For 15 years, there hasn’t been a bad day. I hope everyone finds a partner to live life with as good as the one I have," he wrote.

You can view Harwood's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While Dax Harwood and Maria Nickopoulos have known each other for the last 15 years, they married in 2012. The couple has a daughter named Finley Gray, born in 2014.

Dax Harwood details FTR's plan for the future

When one examines FTR's career in pro wrestling, the duo has seemingly achieved everything they set out to. From winning multiple Tag Team Championships in WWE to becoming a force to reckon with in AEW, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will go down as one of the best tandems in the business.

However, before they call it a day, they want to give more to professional wrestling. During an interview with Jeff Snyder, Harwood and Wheeler spoke about their goals in the industry:

"Of course, our goal is to continue to be the greatest tag team of all time, but there comes a time when your body and physically you start to break down a bit. I don't want to say we're breaking down, but there's going to come a time where we cannot perform at the level that we are now," said Harwood.

While the focus is to win more gold in AEW, Harwood also mentioned he wanted to help build AEW with the younger superstars:

“So I think, for me at least, our goal is to continue to help build AEW, continue to help build with the young guys that we have as the base of AEW and continue to push that youth movement that we need to carry on our legacy,” he added.

Overall, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have set a pretty ambitious plan for their future. It will be interesting to see what more they will do to make AEW a top wrestling organization.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here