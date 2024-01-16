FTR details potential future plans in AEW

FTR (the tag team comprising Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) recently opened up about their potential plans in AEW. In a recent interview, they expressed their desire to win more championships.

FTR (Forever The Revival) joined AEW in May 2020. Since then they have been a prominent force in the tag team division. Not only that, they have also established themselves as a sucessful tag team in other wrestling promotions like WWE and ROH.

Wheeler and Harwood explained all their upcoming goals during the interview with Jeff Snyder.

"Of course, our goal is to continue to be the greatest tag team of all time, but there comes a time when your body and physically you start to break down a bit. I don't want to say we're breaking down, but there's going to come a time where we cannot perform at the level that we are now," said Harwood.

Their main focus is to claim more gold in the promotion. However, they are also interested in building AEW and all the younger talents in the promotion.

He added:

“So I think, for me at least, our goal is to continue to help build AEW, continue to help build with the young guys that we have as the base of AEW, and continue to push that youth movement that we need to carry on our legacy.”

FTR wants to prepare the young AEW talents for the future

Harwood emphasized that currently he and his FTR buddy are present in AEW to build and uplift the company. But after a few years, they will be gone. Therefore, they want to prepare the up-and-coming young AEW Stars for the future, when they are no longer a part of the promotion.

“We can sit here and then we could take over all the airwaves and all the TV time and all the tag team matches and the tag team championships we could, but in five, six, seven, ten years, we're going to be gone. Who's going to take over [then]? So, that's my goal now," he added.

The FTR are former two-time AEW World Tag team Champions. They have also held the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the past. Apart from this, they also have quite a few WWE accolades under their belt from the time they served in the Stamford-based promotion.

What are your thoughts on FTR's future goals in AEW? Share your thoughts with us.

