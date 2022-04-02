FTR wins the ROH World Tag Team Championship at Supercard of Honor, The Young Bucks make surprise return

At ROH: Supercard of Honor, FTR became the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. The team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeated The Briscoes in an incredible battle between the two teams.

After a back-and-forth battle between the two tag teams, The Briscoes called for the Doomsday Device on their opponents. However, Harwood fought out of it, and FTR took Jay Briscoe out of contention.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions then hit the Big Rig on Mark Briscoe for the pinfall for a historic win. After the match, the two teams shook hands and received a huge ovation from the crowd.

With the win, FTR are now double champions, as Wheeler and Harwood are also in possession of the AAA World Tag Team Championships. They won the titles for the first time by beating The Lucha Brothers while facing them under the Las Super Ranas moniker.

The Young Bucks made their ROH return after FTR's win on the night

Following FTR's historic win over The Briscoes, The Young Bucks made their return to Ring of Honor. As Wheeler and Harwood made their way to the back, fans chanted for the former tag team champions, who were standing in the ring.

Matt and Nick Jackson sneaked up on Mark and Jay Briscoe and hit them with superkicks before FTR ran down to the ring to make the save. Dax Harwood went on to grab the mic and laid out a challenge for a match then and there.

However, Matt and Nick Jackson refused the offer, with Matt saying that the ROH fans could tune in to watch The Bucks in action on Wednesday night. FTR and The Young Bucks will finally cross paths in a rematch on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Before the inception of All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks were an integral part of ROH. Matt and Nick Jackson were members of the Bullet Club, alongside Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Kenny Omega.

