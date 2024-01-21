Former WWE star shares a three-word message ahead of Jeff Hardy's return on AEW Dynamite

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy is set to face a former WWE Superstar. The name in question is Swerve Strickland. He has sent a message to his opponent ahead of their much-awaited match.

The next installment of AEW Dynamite will be held at Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia, on January 24, 2024. During the show, Jeff Hardy will make his return on the Wednesday night program after two months.

Following the announcement of the match, Strickland sent a cryptic to The Charismatic Enigma:

"'I'm ur idol,'" he tweeted.

Swerve Strickland is a former WWE Superstar. He was signed to the promotion for almost three years between 2019 and 2021. During his tenure, he won the NXT North American Championship, besides being part of the Hit Row faction.

Matt Hardy names the faction comprising himself, Jeff Hardy, and Mark Briscoe

The Hardys have recently been the highlight of Rampage. The duo has aligned themselves with Mark Briscoe and is seemingly pursuing the AEW World Trios Championship.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The Broken One named the faction The Brethren:

“The Brethren formed last week, and I hope Mark likes the name. I just came up with it on the spot. That’s pretty much a shoot, pretty much reality. Mark and Jay, their favorite tag team before they got into wrestling, were The Hardys. So without The Hardys, you don’t get The Briscoes. So I figured it was a kind thing to do. We spoke to Mark. He had a really hard, difficult, challenging time in the Continental Classic, so I thought we could lift his spirits, put him in a six-man tag with us, and go out there," said Matt.

Matt Hardy added that the trio will aim to win gold in the near future:

"Maybe we can procure some trios gold down the road. We look great together, and I like Mark. I like Mark, a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. So we are very graciously allowing him to be our trios partner," he mentioned. [H/T Fightful]

On the latest edition of Rampage, The Charismatic Enigma lost to Darby Allin in a hard-hitting match. Can he bounce back from the defeat on Dynamite? Only time will tell.

Do you think Jeff Hardy will prevail over Swerve Strickland? Let us know in the comments section below.

