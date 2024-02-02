Former WWE star shares three-word reaction following Adam Cole's AEW Dynamite presence

An AEW star has recently shared a message on social media following his appearance on this week's episode of Dynamite along with Adam Cole. The star being discussed is Mike Bennett.

Mike Bennett is a former WWE Superstar who performed in the Stamford-based promotion between 2017 and 2020. He joined AEW in 2022 and is currently part of the Undisputed Kingdom.

During this week's episode of Dynamite, Wardlow made his way to the ring along with the rest of his faction. He then defeated Komander in a stellar match.

Following the bout, Mike Bennett took to X/Twitter to post a photo of the entire stable.

"All my homies… #UndisputedKingdom #AEWDynamite," Mike Bennett shared.

Check out Mike Bennett's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the Undisputed Kingdom remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Adam Cole is not the Devil

Adam Cole revealed himself as the Devil to end the inaugural AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believed that the story had not unfolded completely. The reason for this was that Adam Cole had never worn The Devil's mask since the reveal.

"I want to take you back to The Devil storyline, Adam Cole has never worn The Devil's mask, he has held it up but he has never worn it. If he's The Devil, why has he never worn The Devil's mask? I think there's another layer to this, and they're going to stretch it out," Bully Ray said.

He went on:

"Who that person is? I can't tell you definitively, if I had to bet a dollar, I'd say it could be MJF, or maybe it's Britt [Baker] or maybe it's somebody else. But I don't think we've seen the final chapter of The Devil story. Specifically, because I've never seen Cole in the mask."

It will be interesting to see if another AEW star is involved in the entire Devil storyline.

Do you think any other wrestler will be revealed as the Devil in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.