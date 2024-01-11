Interesting detail suggests Adam Cole might not actually be The Devil, as there could be another AEW star involved, says WWE legend

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Adam Cole was not behind The Devil mask even after he revealed himself, and that there could be another top star involved in the storyline.

At the recent AEW Worlds End PPV, fans got the most anticipated revelation, as Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil, who had been attacking the former world champion, MJF, and his friends and enemies with the help of his masked Assailants. The Assailants also unmasked themselves the same night.

The other masked thugs turned out to be Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow. The group took out MJF before the end of the PPV and later formed a faction named "Undisputed Kingdom." However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out that Cole is injured and that he has never worn The Devil mask.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray weighed in on his theory, as he feels there is more to The Devil storyline:

"I want to take you back to The Devil storyline, Adam Cole has never worn The Devil's mask, he has held it up but he has never worn it. If he's The Devil, why has he never worn The Devil's mask? I think there's another layer to this, and they're going to stretch it out."

He further added:

"Who that person is? I can't tell you definitively, if I had to bet a dollar, I'd say it could be MJF, or maybe it's Britt [Baker] or maybe it's somebody else. But I don't think we've seen the final chapter of The Devil story. Specifically, because I've never seen Adam Cole in the mask." [2:14 - 3:15]

WWE Hall of Famer comments on the new faction after The Devil reveal

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW announcer Jim Ross also gave his insights on the newly formed faction "Undisputed Kingdom" led by Adam Cole:

"I was good with it, all those guys, they all need to be booked, they all need to be utilized. So that's where we are, so what you got there? You got five guys, that are all important to the company. They haven't had any strong, I don't wanna say direction but they haven't had an identity." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Meanwhile, the new faction has put the entire AEW roster on notice, and only time will tell how the story develops going forward.

