Former WWE star shockingly appears at Revolution to announce his AEW comeback

A former WWE Superstar has just made an appearance tonight at AEW Revolution to tease fans about his return to the promotion for the first time in seven months. The star in question would be PAC.

He has been out for a while due to an injury. A month ago, it was reported that the British star could be making his return soon. Tonight was the confirmation that this could be sooner than expected, as a video package featuring the former WWE Superstar was featured during the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Revolution.

"Here we go again, a tale as old as time. The forgotten ba****d, where have you been boy? None of your pi****g business where I've been! You tell me, who said life's not hard? Every man has his struggle, do you think I don't know the burden of shame? Isolated, blinded, broken, I almost popped me clogs, but I didn't. You'll never get rid of me Tony Khan. I'm like a cockroach, an indestructible little ba****d always lurking in the underbelly. I will be back very soon, whether you like it or not. And I am going to drag this festering storm of a company into a new age. Because I'm alive ladies and gentlemen! And doesn't it feel good to be alive?"

Seeing how a lot could change following the pay-per-view, the former WWE name could pick the scraps and re-introduce himself at the fallout of the event.

