Former WWE star expected to return "in a short period of time" - Reports

A former WWE NXT Champion is expected to make his return to AEW soon, according to recent reports. The star being discussed is PAC.

PAC has been out of action for more than six months now. The 37-year-old star suffered a serious injury during his match against Gravity in the July 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Recent reports noted that the former WWE Superstar was present backstage at AEW shows.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PAC was receiving medical treatment. He is assumed to make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. While nothing is set in stone yet, the star could be set to return in a very short time.

"PAC, who has been at AEW shows and getting medical treatment, is hoped for to be back in a short period of time," WON shared.

PAC is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled under the ring name Neville. He was signed with WWE from 2013 to 2018.

Enzo Amore reveals he had never heard of PAC before joining WWE

Enzo Amore worked in the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years since 2012. He also went on to become the Cruiserweight Champion later. He was released from the promotion in 2018.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Enzo revealed that he didn't know prominent stars Finn Balor and PAC before he made his debut in the company.

"And when I came into NXT, you gotta remember - imagine this, dude. Imagine I never heard of Prince Devitt [Balor]. Never heard of PAC! And when they come in, I signed a contract, and the first ring I ever got was the WWE ring. If you got it, you gotta flaunt it. I never undersold the fact that I never wrestled in any other promotion," he said.

Fans are excited to see who will be PAC's first opponent after his return.

