Former WWE star claims he never heard of Finn Balor or PAC before joining the company

Finn Balor has been one of the most recognizable talents on the WWE roster for years. However, Enzo Amore (aka Real1) recently claimed that he had never heard of Balor or PAC before he joined the company in 2012.

Amore is best known for his remarkable promos and pairing with Big Cass (Big Bill in AEW today). He became a prominent name in WWE as part of 205 Live, where he captured the Cruiserweight Championship. The star was signed to the company between 2012 and 2018.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Amore recalled his early days in NXT and how he wasn't familiar with Balor and PAC's work in the business.

"And when I came into NXT, you gotta remember - imagine this, dude. Imagine I never heard of Prince Devitt [Balor]. Never heard of PAC! And when they come in, I signed a contract, and the first ring I ever got was the WWE ring. If you got it, you gotta flaunt it. I never undersold the fact that I never wrestled in any other promotion." (20:45 onward)

Balor has enjoyed much success in the Stamford-based promotion and is currently a part of The Judgment Day faction. Meanwhile, PAC was scheduled to compete at AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view, but sadly his recent injury derailed the plans.

Enzo Amore (aka Real1) had a heated interaction with Finn Balor backstage in WWE

While he might not have known who Balor was before his WWE signing, Amore and The Judgment Day star shared the ring multiple times in NXT. Across their six multi-man matches, they only once clashed in a tag team bout when The Prince teamed up with Samoa Joe against Real1 and Big Bill.

During the same interview, Amore recalled his heated interaction with Finn Balor, where the former aggressively asked the RAW Superstar who he was.

"When I walk through the door, I'm popping in NXT, Finn Balor walks into the waiting room for the first time, and I'm like, 'Who the f**k are you?' I don't give a - I'm in the WWE, been in since day one, don't give a f**k about what you've done and where you did it." (21:22 onward)

Balor has since transitioned to the main roster, winning multiple titles. Amore is scheduled to compete in a multi-man bout at an upcoming NJPW event. It will be interesting to see if the two cross paths in the future.

