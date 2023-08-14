Controversial former WWE star booked for top Japanese promotion’s upcoming event

A former WWE Superstar who has been known to be controversial has been announced for a top Japanese promotion's upcoming event. The star in question is Enzo Amore.

Amore was once one of WWE's hottest prospects. He was capable of holding his own on the microphone and was entertaining. This saw him reach some level of success on the main roster as the Cruiserweight Champion. He was also part of a successful tag team alongside Big Cass (real-life William Morrissey).

However, Amore had the propensity to land himself in hot waters. He was reportedly kicked off a WWE tour bus for his inappropriate behavior. This, along with other allegations, led to his departure from the promotion in 2018. Since then, he has been a regular on the independent scene.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to host its All-Star Junior Festival this year, and one of the stars announced for the show is Enzo Amore, who goes by his ring name Real1. He is set to team up with Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie against Ryusuke Taguchi, Rich Swann, and The DKC.

Enzo Amore was kicked out of the WWE locker room

Former WWE star Enzo Amore wasn't just kicked out of a tour bus. When Enzo first appeared in WWE, he got thrown out of the locker room for "running his mouth" about other stars on the roster.

During a recent episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, Dutch confirmed that Enzo was thrown out of the locker room for his bad attitude.

"Enzo! He got thrown out, but I wasn't there; I just had gone. He got thrown out for running his mouth, I think, because he had come up from NXT, and he had a mouth on him. I think they put him out in the hallway. Made him dress in the hallway, which is a bad place to dress because where are you going to leave your wallet? Where are you going to leave your watch, your rings? In the hallway? Everybody comes through the hallway!" [01:15 to 01:50]

Now that Enzo Amore is booked for an NJPW event, it will be interesting to see if this will lead to bigger things for him.

