Details of 36-year-old star being thrown out of WWE locker room for alleged attitude issues

The WWE roster has always had different kinds of personalities, and some stars can rub others the wrong way due to their demeanor. Dutch Mantell recently confirmed that Enzo Amore was once kicked out of the locker room for "running his mouth" too much.

Despite his popularity with Big Cass, Enzo Amore is one of the more controversial figures who have worked for WWE in the last decade. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was released in 2018 and has since wrestled for a number of independent promotions.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Dutch Mantell was asked whether any superstar had been kicked out of the dressing room, and he could only recall Enzo Amore's case.

Dutch revealed that the 36-year-old star had just gotten called up from NXT, and instead of being respectful to his main roster seniors, he spoke a little too much, which infuriated a few people.

"Enzo! He got thrown out, but I wasn't there; I just had gone. He got thrown out for running his mouth, I think, because he had come up from NXT, and he had a mouth on him. I think they put him out in the hallway. Made him dress in the hallway, which is a bad place to dress because where are you going to leave your wallet? Where are you going to leave your watch, your rings? In the hallway? Everybody comes through the hallway!" [From 01:15 to 01:50]

Check out the entire video below:

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has advice for talents working indie shows

Dutch Mantell has been in the pro wrestling business since the 1970s, and he's probably been in more locker rooms than most active performers.

The 73-year-old revealed that talents' personal belongings would get stolen at independent wrestling events and admitted that he would always be alert at such shows.

Wrestlers performing at indie shows can have their fair share of secrets, according to Dutch, who noted that it's difficult to figure out if a person has bad intentions or a crime-free track record. The WWE legend had a word of caution for all established and aspiring professional wrestlers:

"Unless you want to stash all that stuff when you go to the ring, you may come back to nothing. That has been known to happen in wrestling dressing rooms. Where you have to watch, though, is independent dressing rooms because when I go to an independent dressing room, I don't do it anymore; you don't know any of those guys in there." [From 01:51 to 02:17]

Dutch Mantell even predicted a surprising outcome for an upcoming Night of Champions match, and you can check out that story here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes