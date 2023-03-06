Create

Former WWE star shockingly turns heel at AEW Revolution pay-per-view 

AEW Revolution saw a massive heel turn this year!
Former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho has revealed her heel persona in a shocking twist at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The first women's match in the AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw Jamie Hayter go up against Saraya and Ruby Soho in a triple-threat match. The AEW Women's World Championship was on the line, upping the stakes of the bout.

The feud between the three stars had also been brewing for a while, resulting in fans anticipating a banger match.

The bout started off with all three stars trading blows. As the intensity ramped up, Britt Baker and Toni Storm also joined in momentarily with assists from ringside. In the end, Hayter was able to pin Ruby Soho to retain her title.

Post-match, Hayter and Baker received a beatdown from Toni Storm and Saraya. While Soho initially seemed to be siding with the AEW World Champion, she soon made a shocking heel turn and attacked Hayter and Baker as well.

The segment ended with Ruby Soho standing tall alongside Saraya and Toni Storm.

With Ruby now aligned with the two former WWE Superstars, it remains to be seen what is next for her in the future.

