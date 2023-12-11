Former WWE star speculated to be one of The Devil's henchmen provides an update on in-ring return

The Devil in AEW has managed to get the upper hand on a lot of people thanks to their henchmen, and a former WWE Superstar who is speculated to be one of these men has given an update on a potential return to the ring.

The star in question is Kyle O'Reilly, who has been out of action for over 18 months after undergoing neck fusion surgery. Kyle last appeared in AEW on an episode of Dynamite where he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish turned on The Young Bucks. However, that story was quickly dropped when Kyle and Adam had to step away due to injuries, and Bobby left the company shortly after.

But it seems that Kyle has an in-ring return on his mind as of late, as the former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to show a video of himself performing an exercise that, at one point, he found impossible to accomplish.

"This simple exercise has gone from impossible to a little easier over time. I will never take for granted the ability to use my arms again. Thanks to the @neufitrfp device and training program @unconventional_strength and @thediabeticfighter. I am gaining speed towards my ultimate goal of returning to the ring," said @korcombat.

AEW recently announced that they would be hosting a number of shows around Canada in 2024, leading to O'Reilly taking to social media to express how excited he is that he might be back in action by that point.

Kyle O'Reilly's last match was when Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE

Yes, you read that correctly. A lot has changed since Kyle O'Reilly stepped inside an AEW ring for a one-on-one contest, so much so that the last time he wrestled, Vince McMahon was still in charge of the creative direction of WWE.

Kyle's last match before his neck surgery was against Jon Moxley on the June 8, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, where the winner would advance to the inaugural Forbidden Door event to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship.

For context of how long O'Reilly has been on the shelf, between that match and the time of writing, WWE was bought by Endeavor, TNA has come back, and CM Punk managed to return, win another world title, get suspended, come back, get his own show, get fired, and end up back in WWE.

