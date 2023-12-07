Kyle O'Reilly drops a cryptic message about his AEW in-ring return

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly is currently recovering from a career-threatening neck injury, however, the former NXT star recently posted an interesting message on social media about his in-ring return.

Kyle O'Reilly competed in his last match to date against Jon Moxley on the June 8, 2022, edition of Dynamite. The former member of the Undisputed Era has been absent from television since August 2022 and underwent neck surgery in September of the same year.

AEW recently announced their Canada Tour dates in 2024, and it seems like Kyle O'Reilly has taken an interest in the company touring his home country. O'Reilly took to Instagram and reposted the story while hinting at a possible in-ring return.

"I might be a wrestler again by this time."

Kye O'Reilly's Instagram story.

Adam Cole gives an update on AEW star Kyle O'Reilly

AEW star Adam Cole recently spoke about Kyle O'Reilly and revealed that the latter could soon return to in-ring action.

Cole and O'Reilly have been best friends for over a decade. The duo worked in many promotions together, including ROH, WWE, and now All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Adam Cole stated that Kyle was getting better every week:

"All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward. This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him. But he's a warrior. Again, there's nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he's doing everything that he can to make sure that he's getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring. Obviously, there's still no timetable on when he's going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He's getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can't wait till Kyle O'Reilly gets back. I miss him so much." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What is your favorite moment of Kyle O'Reilly's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

