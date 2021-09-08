Former WWE star spotted backstage at AEW All Out with Ruby Soho 

Former WWE star Sarah Logan was spotted backstage at All Out 2021, where she appeared to support Ruby Soho, who made her AEW debut at the show.

AEW's official YouTube channel recently put out a video called "Road to Dynamite, Cincinnati." The most notable moment of the video was Sarah Logan's appearance, alongside her baby. Logan stated that she and Ruby Soho had always been there for each other during their careers' pivotal moments.

Here's a screengrab from the video below.

Logan added that she flew to Chicago to support Soho and that her former "Riott Squad" stablemate was genuinely surprised to see her. Ruby Soho then stated that she started crying after seeing Logan and her baby appear unexpectedly to show their carefor her.

At All Out 2021, Ruby Soho appeared as the Joker in the Women's Casino Battle Royal. She went on to win the bout after last eliminating Thunder Rosa, also gaining a shot at the AEW Women's Championship in the process.

Meanwhile, Sarah Logan departed WWE in April 2020, after a six-year stint with the company. Later in the year, Logan announced that she would be stepping away from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Ruby Soho will maker her singles debut on this week's AEW Dynamite

Ruby Soho will square off against Jamie Hayter in her debut singles match. Soho would hope to get the better of Hayter, who also happens to be AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker's muscle.

#RubySoho debuted at All Out & won the #CasinoBattleRoyale to earn a shot at #AEW Women’s World Champion @RealBrittBaker. In preparation @realrubysoho signed an open contract to make her #AEWDynamite debut LIVE Tomorrow, & that contract has been signed by Britt’s muscle @JmeHytr! pic.twitter.com/a51nMJdOtY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

The latest AEW signee is expected to win the match and build momentum ahead of her championship match sometime down the line. However, Jamie Hayter is one of the most dominant female wrestlers, and she's sure to push Soho to the limits.

