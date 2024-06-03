Former WWE star starts a fight backstage in AEW

By Sujay
Modified Jun 03, 2024 04:15 GMT
Tony Khan seems to have a problem with a former WWE star
Tony Khan seems to have a problem with a former WWE star [Image via AEW YouTube}

A former WWE star started an all out brawl backstage during AEW Collision. This was not expected and caught everyone by surprise. The star in question is none other than Killswitch.

Killswitch had a brief stint with World Wrestling Entertainment from 2012 to 2014 on a developmental contract. The Iron Savages were on the latest edition of Collision, trying to send a message to the Trios division. They started out by calling them a bunch of vegans and said they were not ready for the three of them.

Before they could finish, the bodyguard of former WWE star Christian Cage, Killswitch, turned up and hurled an empty bucket at them. He then proceeded to take The Iron Savages out one by one with brutal shots and laid them out for good.

It is not exactly known why The Patriarchy member attacked The Savages, but it opens up a bunch of scenarios. The Patriarchy led by former WWE star Christian Cage could go after them and also send a message to everyone, in general, to beware of crossing their paths.

It will be interesting to see what is next in store for The Iron Savages. They are more involved in Ring of Honor and not much in AEW. To see them being attacked on Collision was a surprise, and it could be the start of a run on the main show for them.

