Former WWE star suffers defeat in violent “I Quit” match

A former WWE star battled against Ethan Page in a brutal match at Ring of Honor Final Battle. The name in question is Tony Nese.

The pay-per-view is aired from Garland, Texas, with many exciting matches on the card. The third bout of the night saw former WWE Superstar Tony Nese take on Ethan Page in an "I Quit" match involving a lot of tactics and surprise appearances.

Before the match, it was stipulated that Nese's lawyer, Mark Sterling, would be handcuffed to the ring post to avoid interference. After Sterling refused, Mark Henry forced him to wear handcuffs.

Later in the match, Tony rescued his lawyer and geared up against Page. After suffering a 2-on-1 assault, Scorpian Sky helped Page to even the odds and also sent Sterling backstage.

Ethan Page defeated Tony Nese in an "I Quit" match

After vicious back and forth, Ethan picked up the victory after choking Tony with handcuffs.

The night's main event will feature Athena defending her ROH Women's World Championship against Billie Starkz. On Zero Hour, Athena said she will leave the promotion forever if she loses.

