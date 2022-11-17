Former WWE star Summer Rae claims she "loves" current AEW Champion

Former WWE star Summer Rae, also known as Danielle Moinet, took to Twitter to send a message to current AEW star Anthony Bowens.

On this week's edition of Dynamite, The Acclaimed released their newest music video featuring Captain Insano. Bowens was also in singles action against rival Swerve Strickland.

Meanwhile, Summer Rae took to Twitter to express her love towards one-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

"Honestly, so good. I love Bowens" wrote Rae.

Check out Summer Rae's tweet below:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet Honestly, so good 🤣🤣



I love Bowens Honestly, so good 🤣🤣I love Bowens

However, the night didn't end on a pleasant note for The Acclaimed, as Swerve beat Bowens in their one-on-one match.

A few weeks ago at Dynamite: Grand Slam, The Acclaimed won the AEW World Tag Team Championships by beating Swerve In Our Glory. Strickland and Keith Lee are now determined to win the titles back.

The Realest Swerve Strickland @swerveconfident

The time for raps are dead.

There's a cost that you'll pay for the Disrespect and it will be paid in body parts.



The



#armforahand The time for jokes are over.The time for raps are dead.There's a cost that you'll pay for the Disrespect and it will be paid in body parts.The #Mogul has spoken... The time for jokes are over. The time for raps are dead.There's a cost that you'll pay for the Disrespect and it will be paid in body parts. The #Mogul has spoken... #armforahand https://t.co/H6y0896ykp

Their feud will continue at Full Gear, as the two tag teams are set to collide in a highly awaited trilogy match for the tag team titles. Their first meeting was at All Out, as Swerve In Our Glory walked out victorious on that occasion to retain the titles.

Are you excited for The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory 3? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes