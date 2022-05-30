Former WWE star takes a shot at Frankie Kazarian after AEW Double or Nothing match

After a resounding loss tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, Tay Conti took to Twitter to provide a flimsy excuse for her loss.

The six-person mixed tag team match saw The Men of the Year & Paige VanZant take on Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian. Although the match started with Kazarian trading blows with Scorpio, it didn't take long for the conflict to brew in Guevara's team.

At one point, Kazarian moved out of the way during an argument with Conti, leading to The Spanish God accidentally superkicking her. It was followed by Kazarian throwing Guevara over the top rope.

It was easy for Scorpio Sky to take advantage of the situation and bring down their opponents. In a recent tweet, Conti blamed the loss on Frankie Kazarian:

"Dude, Kazarian su*ks, he lost the match but we all won bc this sh*t is finally over … a**holes"

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

The loss means much more than a simple defeat for Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian

The enraged announcement of the six-person mixed tag team match also carried an important stipulation.

With the victory of Scorpio Sky, Sammy and Frankie will no longer be able to challenge for the TNT Championship again. After a long, drawn-out feud, the storyline involving The Spanish God and his girlfriend is finally over.

It leaves a fresh opening for a challenger, which has seemingly already been filled by Dante Martin. In a backstage segment, The Men of the Year was interrupted by Martin, who indicated that he's interested in taking the belt from Scorpio.

Dante Martin has had several impressive matches in AEW so far. Whether he's ready for the next level is something only time will tell.

Edited by Abhinav Singh