Former WWE star in tears backstage after being fired from AEW

A former WWE Superstar was fired from AEW by the company's EVPs on this week's Dynamite. The said talent was in tears backstage after the shocking development.

The former WWE star in question is Christopher Daniels. The 54-year-old was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 1998 to 2001. Daniels is best known for his time in TNA Wrestling and ROH. He has been part of AEW since its inception as an in-ring competitor and the Head of Talent Relations.

On Dynamite, Christopher Daniels was surprisingly fired by AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, for his actions last week. Daniels later cut an emotional backstage promo with tears in his eyes. The former ROH World Champion reflected on his journey in the company and sent a message to the Bucks.

"When it was near the end of my career, along comes AEW. And yeah, I was super fortunate that Matt and Nick Jackson asked me to come along for the ride, to be here from the very first day. And finally, I can look at my wife, I can look at my daughter and son and tell them that 'Everything's gonna be okay.' And I know these jobs can be taken from you like that, but I never thought it would be Matt and Nick that took the job away from me. So Matt, Nick, I hope you're f****g happy, you son of b**ch." [0:40 - 1:33]

Former WWE star Christopher Daniels suffered defeat on Dynamite

Christopher Daniels teamed up with Matt Sydal to take on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in a tag team match on Dynamite. The former WWE star delivered a stellar performance but suffered a defeat in the end.

Christopher Daniels' firing took many fans by surprise. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next in the intriguing storyline.

