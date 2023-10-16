Former WWE star teases AEW return after 3-month absence

The October 18, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite is inching closer, and a former WWE Superstar has teased returning to the company after a lengthy absence.

One of the bouts announced for the upcoming episode of the Wednesday night program is the fifth-annual Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. The match will determine the man who will face MJF, the Dynamite Diamond Ring holder for the past four years, on the October 25 edition of All Elite Wrestling's flagship program.

With the company making its debut in Rosenberg, Texas, this week's Dynamite will mark the first time since May 2023 that AEW will be holding an event in Texas. The announcement of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale has piqued the interest of Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster sent the following message on Twitter, seemingly teasing his comeback after three months:

"Texas, you say?!"

Archer hasn't competed in All Elite Wrestling since the Battle of the Belts VII event in July 2023. The former WWE star was unsuccessful in dethroning Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at the show.

Another Texas native will return to AEW this week

Not only has the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale caught the attention of Lance Archer, but it has also piqued the interest of another Texas native, Dustin Rhodes.

Like The Murderhawk Monster, Dustin Rhodes hasn't competed in All Elite Wrestling since July. However, The Natural is now aiming to win not only the Dynamite Diamond Ring but also the AEW World Championship.

In the past, MJF has defeated 'Hangman' Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, and Ricky Starks to keep the Dynamite Diamond Ring in his possession. But given that the likes of Dustin Rhodes, Lance Archer, and Juice Robinson all have their sights set on The Salt of the Earth, this could be the latter's toughest defense to date.

