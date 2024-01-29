Former WWE star teases big rematch against Tony Khan's recent signing

Former WWE star Lance Archer has seemingly called out a popular performer who recently signed with AEW. The name in question is Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin signed a full-time contract with AEW during the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. However, he must finish his dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling before officially joining the Tony Khan-led company. On February 11, 2024, Ospreay is set to compete in his last NJPW match at The New Beginning in Osaka.

Ospreay's faction, The United Empire, will take on Bullet Club War Dogs in a five-on-five bout. It will also be the first cage match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in several years.

On Twitter, Lance Archer replied to Ospreay's tweet about his last match in NJPW and challenged him to rematch inside an AEW ring:

"Let’s run it back in the Elite Gold n Black ring!"

Expand Tweet

You can check out Archer's tweet here.

For those unaware, The Murderhawk Monster and Ospreay had a stellar match in NJPW as part of the 2019 G1 Climax tournament.

Will Ospreay on why he chose AEW over WWE

During the Full Gear 2023 post-show media scrum, Will Ospreay opened up on why he chose to sign with AEW amid rumors of WWE's interest in hiring him. He also discussed his relationship with Tony Khan:

"I’ve built up trust and rapport with Tony. I feel I’m at my best over here. I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve come over here. Right now, this is the best decision for me and my family. I’m not interrupting my kid’s school, my Mrs. can see her parents. I get to be one of the best pro wrestlers that have ever done it, and I get to do it now on weekly TV, and I get to really test myself in these waters." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for The Aerial Assassin. He is widely considered one of the best wrestlers in the world and is bound to excel in AEW.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.