Former WWE star teases huge return ahead of Royal Rumble 2025; she recently left AEW

WWE and AEW have spent the last couple of years trading talent as wrestlers depart both companies in search of greener pastures. The latest All Elite departure is Maria Kanellis, who might have teased a Royal Rumble appearance today on social media.

Maria Kanellis is a veteran of the business who has competed for WWE, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and AEW. She joined the Jacksonvilled-based promotion alongside her husband, Mike Bennett, in October 2022. She and Bennett became staples of Ring of Honor, but health issues have limited Kanellis over the past year.

The 42-year-old recently left All Elite Wrestling, although her husband is still working for Tony Khan in Ring of Honor. Amid speculation that she could return to WWE, Kanellis took to X/Twitter and posted an image of her entrance during the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Check it out below:

Maria Kanellis seemingly declined to re-sign with AEW

It's currently unclear what the circumstances of Maria Kanellis' AEW departure entail. When she announced that she was leaving, it was short and to the point, and she didn't elaborate or give any reasons why she might have been unhappy with Tony Khan's promotion.

Maria has been in the wrestling industry for twenty years, having worked in nearly every major promotion. After spending the last few years in ROH, she could simply be ready for a change.

Whatever the reason for her departure, it seems that the former WWE Superstar has no interest in signing a new contract with All Elite Wrestling. When a fan brought up the prospect of resigning with Tony Khan's promotion, Kanellis firmly rejected the idea:

"No thank you," Kanellis wrote.

Tonight's Women's Royal Rumble match will likely be stacked with top talent and could feature one or more surprising returns. Whether Maria Kanellis is one of them remains to be seen.

