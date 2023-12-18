Former WWE star teases in-ring return after over 2 years, takes a dig at Nia Jax

A former WWE star, who is currently signed with AEW, opened up on her potential in-ring return while also recalling being put through multiple tables by Nia Jax.

The former WWE star in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). CJ made her AEW debut earlier this year at the All Out pay-per-view. However, The Hot and Flexible one made it clear that she wants to become the best manager in wrestling rather than compete in the ring. She hasn't performed in the ring since her last match in WWE back in 2021.

Perry is currently managing Andrade El Idolo on screen and has yet to wrestle for Tony Khan's promotion. Meanwhile, Perry opened up about her possible return to the ring in the future while also taking a dig at her being put through many a table by the one and only Nia Jax, every week during her time in the WWE. Speaking on Hey!(ew) recently, CJ said:

"I went to training this week and my thing is like, I am here. I came back to manage one of the best athletes in the world, which is Miro... I mean, but I did go through 10 tables by a Samoan Dragon [Nia Jax], so. But I feel like I want to maybe have a cage match, and I maybe want to have a hardcore match, just to say I did, just, just one time, just one time." [13:14 – 14:00]

The former WWE star revealed her goals in wrestling

Former WWE star CJ Perry has been a manager for most of her wrestling career, and her goal is to excel in that field. Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, CJ revealed that she wants to replace Paul Heyman as the best wrestling manager:

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me.' I would rather do that than try to become a champion or fight whoever for championships." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, CJ Perry continues to be the manager of Andrade El Idolo in AEW. Only time will tell if she succeeds in her aforementioned goals.

