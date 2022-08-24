Former WWE Superstar teases to "ruin" CM Punk-Jon Moxley's high-profile AEW World Title match

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese seemingly teased at possibly "ruining" the AEW World Championship unification match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley.

Punk and Moxley will put their respective world titles on the line for the right to be crowned the Undisputed AEW Champion on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Both men's animosity went to a head last week when The Second City Saint executed a verbal beatdown to The Purveyor of Violence, which resulted in a brawl.

Later on, Nese was about to go to the ring for his impromptu match, but Moxley waylaid him and his manager, Mark Sterling, on the ramp. The interim champion (Jon Moxley) proceeded to call out CM Punk, and their brawl resumed until they were stopped by security and officials.

As a result, The Premier Athlete might look for possible revenge after what happened to him last week. Taking to Twitter, Nese seemingly teased that it would be a "shame" if someone was to "ruin" the title unification match.

"Would be a shame if someone ruined this....," Nese tweeted.

Check the tweet below:

Sterling retweeted Nese's tweet and agreed that it would be a "shame" if the said circumstance transpires tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star interrupts the undisputed championship proceedings to get his payback, especially on Moxley.

Fans had other ideas about who could "ruin" the CM Punk-Jon Moxley title match on AEW Dynamite

Tony Nese's tweet about the upcoming championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley was met with varying responses from wrestling fans on Twitter.

A user said that the former WWE star should interrupt during the bout and insert himself as a number one contender.

{Crandy} @bcrandall17_ @TonyNese hey tony you should ruin this match and then triple threat at next ppv and you win and there was much rejoice @TonyNese hey tony you should ruin this match and then triple threat at next ppv and you win and there was much rejoice

Meanwhile, a couple of fans thought otherwise about someone who would "ruin" the high-profile championship match. They tweeted that AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be the one to surprisingly barge in.

One fan said that Nese might really be indicating to The Salt of the Earth in terms of who would interrupt the championship scuffle.

Fans will have to watch the world title unification match tomorrow on AEW Dynamite to see what could possibly unfold. It would be interesting to see if Nese stays true to his word or if MJF will make a surprise return to intervene in the championship bout.

Who do you think will become the Undisputed AEW Champion tomorrow on Dynamite? Drop your answers in the comments section.

