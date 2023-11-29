Former WWE star theorizes one reason why Tony Khan could pull the plug on AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan is a very busy man, even during the quietest parts of the year. Which is why a former WWE Superstar believes one thing could lead to Tony closing the company altogether.

While All Elite Wrestling has had a record-breaking year with the success of All In, the debut of Collision, and a slew of pay-per-views that can arguably be put up against any run from any company in history when it comes to overall quality, 2023 has also been rough for AEW.

Online negativity seems to have gotten to the AEW President, which is why former WWE Superstar EC3 believes that reading too much negative press could lead to Tony Khan pulling the plug on the company. Here's what he had to say on The Wrestling Outlaws:

“I notice when people, they do this for passion, this is hard and it’s really hard to make money in wrestling as far as promoting and all the things that are necessary to run... who knows how big of a television production. But like at what point that maybe he’s like ‘I can take some of these hits as long as I can go on to my Twitter feed and search myself and I see I’m a genius and I’m the best and I’m the savior of wrestling and I’m anti-Vince [McMahon] and I’m the coolest guy ever.’" [17:19 - 17:50]

EC3 believes that all of the negative comments online might lead to Khan simply saying that none of this drama is worth it anymore, leading to him taking a break from wrestling.

"It’s turning on him a bit in a way with the public discourse that if he’s vanity searching the negative, at what point are you reading bad about yourself to where you just want to go away or turn it off? ‘I don’t need this. I’m going to go on a yacht and disappear.’ Not a bad idea, so yeah, he can get burnt out for sure.” [17:52 - 18:19]

AEW Dynamite returns this week with another round in the Continental Classic

While some might be a little bit down on All Elite Wrestling at the moment, it have a chance to bounce right back into the limelight this week on Dynamite as the Continental Classic rolls on.

The tournament debuted last week and has already got its front-runners, but can the likes of Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland take another step towards glory this week?

This week's tournament matches feature Jay White taking on Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley taking on Jay Lethal, and Mark Briscoe facing Rush in the Gold League. All of those matches will take place this week on Dynamite.

Elsewhere on the show, Bryan Danielson will appear live as a special guest commentator, and Christian Cage will respond to Adam Copeland's challenge for a TNT Championship match in Montreal.

