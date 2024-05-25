Former WWE star vows to end a top career at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

A former WWE Superstar has challenged a top AEW star to a match at Double or Nothing. Deonna Purrazzo recently laid out a challenge to Thunder Rosa.

The Virtuosa worked in WWE between 2014 and 2020 before making a name for herself in TNA. The 29-year-old star joined forces with Thunder Rosa at the start of April to bring down "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May. Both had lost to the AEW Women's World Champion. Purrazzo failed to capture the gold at Revolution, whereas Rosa fought Storm at Dynasty.

Prior to Dynasty, the duo even won over Storm and May on Dynamite. However, rifts between the two were clearly visible, so they battled it out on Rampage. After Purrazzo lost to La Mera Mera, she attacked the latter out of frustration, turning hees. Since then, both have been attacking each other.

On the recent edition of Rampage, the former WWE Superstar challenged Thunder Rosa to a match at Double or Nothing's Buy In. Later, she tweeted a message to the former Women's World Champion.

"My first #AEWDoN, let’s start the show by ending you," Purrazzo wrote.

Thunder Rosa claims Deonna Purrazzo is bitter after losing at AEW Revolution

Before The Virtuosa turned heel, Rosa appeared in an interview with Gabby AF, taunting the former, saying that Deonna is bitter after losing to "Timeless" Toni Storm at Revolution.

"We have a professional relationship, it’s not frenemies. It’s a professional relationship... let’s make it very, very clear. She’s the new girl on the block, she had her chance, she did a major pay-per-view [Revolution] where there was 15-16,000 people. She lost and now she’s kind of bitter about it because 'she [Toni] didn’t tap out...' So, that’s something that she’s really bitter about," Thunder Rosa said.

It will be interesting to see who walks out as the winner of the grudge match.

