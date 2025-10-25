Former WWE star vows to never let The Hurt Syndicate win major titles in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:09 GMT
WWE Hurt Syndicate
Ex-WWE star is feuding with the Hurt Syndicate

A former WWE Superstar pledged to prevent The Hurt Syndicate from winning titles in AEW. The star has been feuding with the top faction for quite some time now.

The former WWE star, Ricochet doesn't want The Hurt Syndicate winning any titles in AEW. Ricochet and The Demand have been feuding with the Syndicate for the past several weeks and have wrestled a total of three trios matches as well. The Demand suffered a defeat against the Syndicate at WrestleDream 2025.

On Dynamite this past week, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP challenged The Opps for the AEW World Trios titles. Due to an interference by Ricochet, The Hurt Syndicate failed to capture the titles. The former WWE Superstar also issued a statement after the show.

In an exclusive backstage promo after Dynamite, Ricochet addressed his bad blood with The Hurt Syndicate and said he will make sure they never win any titles in AEW, just like he did on Dynamite:

"Dealing with the Hurt Syndicate is honestly brewing up something inside of me and man it's getting a little scary. So Hurt Syndicate, we can do the whole tit for tat, back and forth thing but honestly I think everyone is getting pretty sick and tired of that. And I've said this once before, I'm pretty good at holding grudges. So now, not only am I on my quest for gold, but I'm on a quest to make sure you three never win it again," said Ricochet. [1:19-1:48]
Former WWE star on The Hurt Syndicate possibly adding a new member

The former WWE star, MVP recently opened up on the possibility of adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate aside from him, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, MVP said that the faction is open to adding a young high-flyer as a new member:

“So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer," MVP said.
It remains to be seen if Hurt Syndicate will introduce a new member during their ongoing feud with The Demand.

If taking quotes from the first half of this article, please credit 'AEW on X' and H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

