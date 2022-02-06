Former WWE Superstar teases match with AEW's Evil Uno

AEW star and member of The Dark Order, Evil Uno, recently took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself with his win-loss record.

The post received many comments from several wrestlers of the industry, but one of them was from a former WWE Superstar.

The comment came from former Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado, who commented, "See You Soon." In November, Lince Dorado was released from his WWE contract alongside Lucha House Party teammate Gran Metalik.

In his WWE stint, Lince was part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, where he would beat Mustafa Ali in the first round. He even challenged Neville for the Cruiserweight Title.

Lince would go on to pitch the idea of a luchador stable which would lead to the formation of the Lucha House Party with Kalisto and Gran Metalik. Since his release, he has made his first in-ring appearance at Pride Land.

It was fascinating to see Lince put that comment on Evil Uno's Instagram post, and it seemed that Uno himself was intrigued as he replied with the big eyes emoji.

See the post below:

Could this be Lince hinting that he is soon going to make his AEW debut?

Tony Khan did promise a surprise for next week's Dynamite. We have to wait and watch.

What can be the possible matches for Lince Dorado in AEW?

Lince Dorado, throughout his time in WWE, showed that he is exceptional in the ring. Should he become All Elite, it could set up many dream matches for the former Lucha House Party member.

We could see Lince feuding with fellow luchadors Pentagon and Rey Fenix. There could also be high-flying encounters with Matt Sydal and Dante Martin or a possible tag-team with Fuego Del Sol or answering Sammy Guevara's open challenge for the TNT Championship.

Would you like to see Lince Dorado in AEW? Which matches would you like to see him feature in?

Let us know in the comments section.

