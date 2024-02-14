Former WWE star wants to create “absolute mayhem” with Ruby Soho in AEW

By Sujay Gaurav Palegar
Modified Feb 14, 2024 10:31 IST
Ruby Soho was once a part of WWE
A former WWE Superstar wants to create "absolute mayhem" with Ruby Soho in AEW. Ruby Soho is one star on the rise and can make magic if paired with the right star.

The star in question here is none other than Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet). She had been away from the ring due to injury but made her return a few weeks. She was speaking on the Lightweights Podcast when she mentioned the names she wants to work with.

One of them was former WWE star Ruby Soho. Taya also mentioned Deonna Purrazzo, Saraya, and Kris Statlander.

“I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna [Purrazzo]. Saraya, I've never wrestled her. Kris Statlander, I've wrestled her once now, and she is so strong and so powerful. There are so many of us, and we all love this so much. When given the opportunity, I know we can absolutely thrive. Let's get messy.” [H/T Fightful]
Taya Valkyrie once had a crush on WWE star The Rock

The Rock has been making waves of late with his involvement in the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns storyline. The People’s Champion has also been a lady's man in WWE.

Taya Valkyrie admitted last year that she once had a crush on the Great One when she was young. She admitted to that when he returned to SmackDown and took out Austin Theory with the People’s Elbow.

"Just throwing it out there... Huge crush on @TheRock ... Lol," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what comes out of the Rock’s involvement in the WrestleMania main event with the Bloodline. Only time will tell the direction it will take in the future.

What do you make of The Rock’s recent heel turn? Tell us in the comments section below.

