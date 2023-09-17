When AEW's Taya Valkyrie confessed to having a crush on recently returned WWE star

After kicking off her career nearly 13 years ago, Taya Valkyrie competed in several promotions before joining WWE in February 2021. The 39-year-old had a brief run in the Stamford-based company before she was released from her contract in November of that same year.

While competing in AAA earlier in her career, Valkyrie met and fell in love with former WWE Superstar John Morrison. The two wrestlers tied the knot in June 2018.

Five years before marrying the former Intercontinental Champion, Valkyrie in 2013, confessed to having a crush on another wrestler on Twitter. The current AEW star revealed that she was attracted to The Rock.

"Just throwing it out there... Huge crush on @TheRock ... Lol," she wrote.

The Rock returned to the Stamford-based company last night on SmackDown. He confronted Austin Theory before taking him down with a People's Elbow.

Expand Tweet

An ex-WWE star teased returning after five years following The Rock and John Cena's comeback. Check out the details here.

Taya Valkyrie joined AEW after leaving WWE

Following her WWE departure, Taya Valkyrie wrestled on AAA, IMPACT Wrestling, and NWA. Last March, she debuted on AEW Dynamite to confront Jade Cargill. She later challenged the 31-year-old for the TBS Championship twice but came up short.

The 39-year-old tried to capture the title again when she faced Kris Statlander. Nevertheless, she failed again.

Last July, La Wera Loca challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title at Battle of the Belts VII. However, she failed again to capture her first gold in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran praised Valkyrie.

"Taya Valkyrie is f***ing gorgeous. She looks like a star. She's got a f***ing different look and she has got the size and she has all the ring wear and wardrobe and she can work American style. You wanna see her bullying the smaller girls and using her size. You wanna see her lay the f***ing chops in and do regular wrestling sh*t. She doesn't need to do these f***ing running flipping things. That's for the f***ing little girls that dont have a f***ing look," said Cornette.

Konnan thinks Taya Valkyrie gave her opponent a "receipt" after embarrassing botch in AEW. Check out his comments here.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here